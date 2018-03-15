 

'We must undo this disgrace', says Mugabe as he calls his ouster a 'coup d'etat'

2018-03-15 20:44
Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe described his departure from office in November as a "coup d'etat" in his first TV interview since then, aired by South Africa's state broadcaster on Thursday.

"I say it was a coup d'etat - some people have refused to call it a coup d'etat," said Mugabe referring to the brief takeover by the army which led to Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming power after his resignation.

"(...) We must undo this disgrace we have imposed on ourselves," he said.

Mugabe was forced to quit when the military stepped in and Zanu-PF lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against their once beloved leader.

Since his dramatic reversal of fortune, he has largely appeared to stay out of public life.

The military moved against Mugabe, 94, after he sacked his then-deputy and heir-apparent Mnangwga apparently fearing the nonagenarian was grooming his wife Grace to succeed him as president.

The former first lady had cultivated her own factional support base within Zanu-PF known as "G-40" that was seen as hostile to the security establishment.

"It was truly a military takeover, there was no movement visible unless that movement was checked and allowed by the army," said Mugabe.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Senegal helicopter crash toll rises to 8

2018-03-15 20:22

Inside News24

 
/News
DOCUMENTARY | News24 takes you inside the cult that captured an Eastern Cape community
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Swellendam 10:30 AM
Road name: N2

Ashton 10:09 AM
Road name: R62

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 14 2018-03-14 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 