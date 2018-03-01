 

'We won't allow a toddler to rule Zimbabwe,' chiefs say in reference to MDC's Chamisa

2018-03-01 13:36
Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change. (File, AFP)

Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwean chiefs have reportedly thrown their weight behind the ruling Zanu-PF party, saying that they would not allow a "toddler" to rule the southern African country.

Zimbabwe was expected to go to its first presidential elections without long-time rivals Robert Mugabe and the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The elections were set to take place later this year, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa running as Zanu-PF's candidate. The MDC was likely to field in the youthful Nelson Chamisa, 40. 

Chamisa was named the acting MDC_leader after Tsvangirai's death from colon cancer on February 14.

But according to New Zimbabwe.com, chiefs from Mashonaland east recently endorsed their support for Mnangagwa, saying that they would never "allow anyone who never fought in the liberation struggle or was an infant during that period to become the country's president". 

The chiefs said this during a meeting with the Zanu-PF women's league.  

In clear reference to Chamisa, one of the chiefs said that "they would do everything in their power to prevent a toddler" from ruling the country.

"We will not allow someone who was a toddler, learning to walk during the liberation war to be president of this country. As chiefs, we will not allow people who have no track record in fighting for the country’s liberation struggle.

"We will not support someone who was young or not yet born during the war to be president of Zimbabwe. Our support is with the people who fought for Zimbabwe's independence," Enos Musakwa also known as Chief Musarurwa was quoted as saying.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court seizes penthouses from Nigeria's former oil minister

2018-03-01 13:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Waterfront desalination plant set to come online by month end - CT deputy mayor
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 28 2018-02-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 