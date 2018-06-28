'We'll give Mnangagwa a lucrative pension and he will be the happiest man,' says opposition leader

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has promised President Emmerson Mnangagwa a "lucrative pension package" should he win the forthcoming polls, a privately owned-newspaper has said.

The Daily News quoted the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance presidential candidate as saying that Mnangagwa would be the "happiest person because we are going to to give him a lucrative pension".

Zimbabwe was set to go to the polls on July 30. These would be the first elections to be held without the participation of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe, 94, was forced to resign last November after holding power in the Southern African nation for over 37 years.

Mnangagwa faced a stern challenge from Chamisa, a 40-year-old who has energised the main opposition party, according to AP.



Mnangagwa himself has pledged free and fair elections and invited Western observers for the first time in nearly two decades.

Past elections were marked by alleged fraud.

The main opposition has so far raised concerns about alleged military involvement in this electoral process and demanded transparency in the voters' roll and in the printing of ballots.

