'We're not out to humiliate Mugabe,' says Zim committee probing alleged diamond theft

Former president Robert Mugabe, who failed to appear
on Wednesday before a parliamentary committee probing alleged diamond theft, has
now been invited to appear early next week, an official said.
Temba Mliswa, who chairs parliament's committee on mines,
said the 09:00 time scheduled for Mugabe's appearance on Wednesday could have
been "too early" for the 94-year-old.
"As you'll appreciate, when he was in office, (Mugabe) would
start cabinet at 12:00. So, we are not here to humiliate him. We expect
him to have enough time to prepare so on Monday at 14:00 we expect him to
be here," Mliswa told reporters at parliament.
Eagerly anticipated
The committee wants Mugabe to elaborate on claims he made
two years ago that the country may have lost out on $15 billion worth of revenue from the eastern Chiadzwa diamond fields due to corruption and
smuggling.
Mugabe has since told the privately-owned Independent newspaper that that figure
was given to him by officials at the time but was never confirmed.
Nevertheless, Mugabe’s appearance and testimony is being
eagerly anticipated by many Zimbabweans. If he does attend Monday's meeting
it’ll be his first public appearance since he was forced to step down in
November.
In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Mliswa said the committee
wasn’t intending to embarrass the former head of state.
‘Not a witch hunt’
“This isn’t a witch hunt or to seek to cause embarrassment
but a quest for answers. We remain respectful whilst we exhaust all options,”
Mliswa said.
The committee has been interviewing mining stakeholders over
several weeks, including former and current cabinet ministers and security
officials.
* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER
FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook