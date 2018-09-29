'We're ready to talk... Chamisa must clear confusion on his head,' says Zim's Zanu-PF

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly said it is willing to meet with the country’s main opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa, but he should first accept the outcome of the disputed polls.

According to NewsDay, the inter party dialogue was meant to resolve the economic and political challenges that were faced by the country.

The dialogue was previously meant to work in areas which included the July election impasse between political parties and selected leaders from all parties who won seats in parliament.

Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs, Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, said his party was ready to engage the Movement for Democratic Change but it would have to accept that President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the vote.

"We are trying to start meetings once Chamisa clears the confusion in his head. The confusion relates to accepting parliamentary results and not accepting presidential results when elections were happening at the same time. His Members of Parliament have been sworn in as MPs and taken up their seats in parliament and he continues to say he doesn’t recognise the presidential elections," Mangwana was quoted as saying.

In response, MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said his party was also ready to engage with the ruling party, but they would not accept being given conditions by Zanu-PF.

Reports indicated that Chamisa remained adamant he was robbed of his victory during the just ended elections.

Chamisa lost the presidential vote to Mnangagwa by 44.3% to 50.7%, respectively.

Mnangagwa’s victory was challenged by the MDC, but in a unanimous decision, the country’s constitutional court approved his win, as reported by AFP.

Mnangagwa was then officially sworn in as president of Zimbabwe on August 26 and has pledged to "protect and promote the rights of Zimbabweans".