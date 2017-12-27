'We're willing to work with Zim… but it should have its own currency,' says US

Harare – United States President Donald Trump's administration
has reportedly said that it is committed to work with President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s government, adding however, that Zimbabwe should "stop relying on
the US dollar and instead introduce its own currency".
According
to The Independent, the US Acting Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Don
Yamamoto said: "Today it (Zimbabwe) imports food; its financial institutions
are not in great shape. They have to go into the US dollar. That’s good and
bad; I mean, it stabilises, but it’s bad because Zimbabwe should have control
of its own finances. It shouldn’t be dependent on United States or outside. And
those are some of the reforms that we recognise need to be done immediately in
short-term and also long-term."
Yamamoto
said this last week in Washington DC during a press briefing on the US
strategic priorities.
He said
that the US was ready to work with Zimbabwe on economic and political reforms so as
to help put the country in the right direction.
This came
as president Mnangagwa remained under US sanctions for his activities as Robert
Mugabe's deputy and enforcer.
Mnangagwa, who was sworn in on
November 24, was sanctioned in response to what the US called acts "to
undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes or institutions" and "acts
of violence and other human rights abuses against political opponents".
Mnangagwa was accused of leading a
violent crackdown on opponents in the 2008 presidential election.
He has, however, vowed a "new,
unfolding democracy" in Zimbabwe after Mugabe's resignation under military
and ruling party pressure.