 

White Zim farmer says he was denied his rights because of his skin colour

2018-04-06 09:54
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A white Figtree farmer in Zimbabwe, who lost his farm to one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's aides, has accused the president of being insincere in his land reform programme, according to a report.

David Connolly's farm was given to Mnangagwa's top aide Ray Ndhlukula, after a Supreme Court ruling, Daily News has reported.

The court ruled that the farm was state land, which had been gazetted under the government's land reform programme.

The farm was gazetted on January 31, 2003 under General Notice 37 of 2003, and was acquired by the state in 2005 by virtue of the Constitutional Amendment No 17 of 2005.

But Connolly, who lived on the farm for 50 years, said the president should have stepped in to save it. He said he believes he was not protected because of his skin colour.

Connolly added that the court decision was a sign that Mnangagwa's government was still not willing to engage with the international community and white farmers.

"Basically, I was surprised with the judgment. It's quite shocking how the government has treated me on this matter. I know it's because I have a white skin, hence I am being denied my rights, which I deserve like any other Zimbabwean citizen. We have a Constitutional Court; I think we have to challenge the constitution there," Connolly was quoted as saying.

Just a few months before, Mnangagwa had assisted white Zimbabwean farmer Robert Smart to get back his Lesbury farm - about 200km east of the capital, Harare.

Smart had been evicted by gun-wielding police and a mob associated with the ruling Zanu-PF party in June 2017.

However, he returned to a hero's welcome in December after government facilitation reunited him with his farm. The president's adviser Chris Mutsvangwa, said that he had been a victim of racial discrimination, greed and abuse of power

This was after former president Robert Mugabe resigned after the military and the ruling party turned against him amid fears that his wife had been positioning herself to take over. 

The development was a sign that Mnangagwa had been charting a path away from his predecessor on an issue that had hastened the country's international isolation.

Mnangagwa promised to undo some land reforms as he sought to revive the once-prosperous economy.

Zanu-PF party supporters, led by veterans of the 1970s war against white minority rule, evicted many of Zimbabwe's white farmers under an often violent land reform programme, led by Mugabe in 2000. 

White people make up less than 1% of the southern African country's population, but they own huge tracts of land, while black citizens remain in largely unproductive areas.

The evictions were meant to address colonial land ownership imbalances skewed against blacks, Mugabe said.

Some in the international community, responded with outrage and sanctions.

Of the roughly 4 500 white farmers that existed before land reform began, only a few hundred are left.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dominica's government announces vote for Morocco World Cup

2018-04-06 09:54

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: The State vs Jacob Zuma
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2018-04-04 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 