Zanu-PF says 'yes' to President Mnangagwa's choice of VPs

Emmerson Mnangagwa is sworn in as President in Harare. (Ben Curtis, AP)

Harare – Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party provinces have reportedly endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to appoint former army chief Constantino Chiwenga and Minister of Defence, State Security and War Veterans Cde Kembo Mohadi as his deputies.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the party said that the two "bring vast experience that will benefit both the party and the nation".

Mnangagwa last week named the former army chief who led a coup that ended Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, as one of his two deputies in the ruling party.

Presidential press secretary George Charamba said at the time that Chiwenga and Mohadi were appointed as Mnangagwa's deputies in the Zanu-PF party "with immediate effect".

The party appointment was a first step in their elevation to state vice presidents. Two other top military officials were earlier this month awarded ministerial posts.

Zanu-PF said the appointments were in line with the party’s time-honoured practice of abiding by the 1987 Unity Accord signed between the former President Robert Mugabe and late national hero Dr Joshua Nkomo.

Chiwenga retired last week, slightly over a month after the military temporarily took control of the country on November 15 as internal feuding escalated in Zanu-PF over then president Mugabe's succession.

The takeover which the army said was targeting Mugabe's corrupt allies came days after the 93-year-old leader had fired then deputy Mnangagwa who had strong military ties and was widely tipped as the likely successor.

Mugabe's wife Grace had indicated interest in succeeding her husband.

The army's intervention was followed by mass street protests against Mugabe and a motion to impeach the veteran ruler who resigned in a letter to parliament as proceedings to recall him began.

Zanu-PF then appointed Mnangagwa as Mugabe's replacement, leading to his inauguration as the country's president on November 24.