Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly already endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the ruling party, which is holding its annual conference this week, "unanimously endorsed" Mnangagwa - barely five months after the country's last presidential elections were held.

Mnangagwa narrowly won the July 30 presidential race with 50.8% of the vote - just enough to avoid a run-off against the opposition Movement for Democratic Change's Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3%.

The MDC has, however, accused the ruling Zanu-PF and the election commission of ballot fraud.

A NewsDay report quoted Zanu-PF's spokesperson as confirming that a report by the party's political commissar Engelbert Rugeje showed unanimity among provinces that Mnangagwa would be the party's presidential candidate in 2023.

"The national political commissar Lieutenant General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje gave a report on recently held provincial inter-district meetings coming up with resolutions to be presented to the conference.

"What was cutting across in all the inter-district meetings was unanimous endorsement of president Mnangagwa as the party's 2023 presidential candidate. This was common in all inter-district meetings recently held across the country," Khaya Moyo was quoted as saying.

