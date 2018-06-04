'Zanu-PF will still be in power after elections,' says Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly declared that his ruling Zanu-PF party will still be in power after the July elections.



According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mnangagwa also described the opposition parties as "barking puppies" who would not mount any significant challenge to Zanu-PF.

Speaking to thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Pfupajena stadium in Chegutu, Mnangagwa claimed that he had already won the election.

"Zanu-PF is in power. Let it be known that nothing will change in this country even if we go for elections because people will vote for our party. Elections on July 30 belong to Zanu-PF. We dictate what happens in this country. We already have an upper hand and the elections have been won already by us. Let those who want to argue do so, but just vote for Zanu-PF," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

Voters are expected to cast ballots on July 30 to choose a president, lawmakers and municipal councillors, in the country's first elections since long-time ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted last year.

Mnangagwa, who is vying to retain his post after he took over from Mugabe with the help of the military last November, has promised free, fair and credible elections.

But the opposition accuses the poll organiser, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), of failing to address key demands for a free and fair vote.

The opposition also wants military officials working at the electoral commission to be removed and for soldiers to stay away from election campaign meetings.

