 

Zim activists challenge legality of Mnangagwa's presidency in court - reports

2018-03-03 11:20
President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Felix Dlangamandla)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Felix Dlangamandla)

Harare – Zimbabwean activists have reportedly dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, to the country's constitutional court, challenging their rise to power by forcing former president Robert Mugabe to resign. 

Mugabe stepped down from power in November, following a military intervention "targeting criminals around him".

According to NewsDay, a civil society group and several activists argued that Mnangagwa rose to power through a coup. 

In a chamber application filed at the Constitutional Court this week, the activists argued that "the elevation of the duo through a military intervention, compromised the country's adherence to the rule of law".

They, however, maintained that they did not seek the reversal of Mugabe's resignation but "sought guarantees for the rule of law."

The activists said that Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri and Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo violated the constitution by using the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and security services to push out Mugabe, said a report by APA News

They described the current Zimbabwean government make-up as a threat to democracy in the country and sought the court’s intervention to declare Mnangagwa's presidency illegal, the report said.

The matter was yet to be heard by the court.

