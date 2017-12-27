Zim anti-corruption agency probes Grace Mugabe ally

Harare - Anti-corruption investigators in Zimbabwe are probing how an
ally of former first lady, Grace Mugabe, acquired large areas of prime land in
the east of the country.
Saviour Kasukuwere fled the country last month following a
military crackdown against alleged “criminals” surrounding the former president
Robert Mugabe.
The state-run Manica Post reports in its latest edition that
Kasukuwere acquired thousands of square metres of land earmarked for industrial
developments in the border city of Mutare while he was still local government
minister.
“Since most of the things (alleged corrupt deals) were done
some years back I asked my staffers to dig deep into their files and retrieve
any evidence or documents that might be helpful (to investigators),” Mutare Town
Clerk Joshua Maligwa told the paper.
Kasukuwere was a key member of the G40 faction that, until
November 15, appeared to have gained the upper hand within the ruling Zanu-PF
party. But its rapid ascent was quashed by the military intervention that saw
Mugabe pressured into resigning and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Kasukuwere is understood to now be in South Africa. Other
G40 members still outside the country are former ministers Jonathan Moyo and
Patrick Zhuwao. Perceived Mugabe allies still in the country, including four
cabinet ministers, have been arrested and charged with corruption and other
offences. A private paper, The Standard, reported on Sunday that the government
could soon enlist the help of international police agency Interpol to bring
back some unnamed officials who fled the country.