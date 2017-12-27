Zim anti-corruption agency probes Grace Mugabe ally

Harare - Anti-corruption investigators in Zimbabwe are probing how an ally of former first lady, Grace Mugabe, acquired large areas of prime land in the east of the country.

Saviour Kasukuwere fled the country last month following a military crackdown against alleged “criminals” surrounding the former president Robert Mugabe.

The state-run Manica Post reports in its latest edition that Kasukuwere acquired thousands of square metres of land earmarked for industrial developments in the border city of Mutare while he was still local government minister.

“Since most of the things (alleged corrupt deals) were done some years back I asked my staffers to dig deep into their files and retrieve any evidence or documents that might be helpful (to investigators),” Mutare Town Clerk Joshua Maligwa told the paper.

Kasukuwere was a key member of the G40 faction that, until November 15, appeared to have gained the upper hand within the ruling Zanu-PF party. But its rapid ascent was quashed by the military intervention that saw Mugabe pressured into resigning and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere is understood to now be in South Africa. Other G40 members still outside the country are former ministers Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao. Perceived Mugabe allies still in the country, including four cabinet ministers, have been arrested and charged with corruption and other offences. A private paper, The Standard, reported on Sunday that the government could soon enlist the help of international police agency Interpol to bring back some unnamed officials who fled the country.