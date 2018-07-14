Zim army 'evicts President Mnangagwa's neighbour from his farm' – report

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has reportedly evicted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's neighbour in Kwekwe's Sherwood farms after the central government re-allocated his farm to the army.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the leader of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide Revelation, Reverend Isaac Tititi Moyo was now left stranded outside of the farm following his unexpected eviction.

"I have nothing much to tell you except to point out that it is central government which owns land and gave me the piece of land and they are also the ones who have seen it fit to repossess the farm," Moyo was quoted as saying.

Moyo had since been allocated another farm in Mvume but was reluctant to take up the farm as it was "populated with wild animals".

The farm supervisor, Stewart Hlavati, said they were made aware of the government's decision to repossess the farm last Saturday when the military told them that they were now the new owners.

Total stability

The directive which was signed on June 5 came from Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri - the former air force chief who was promoted into cabinet after former president Robert Mugabe's ouster last year.

The former air force chief in December ordered an end to farm takeovers in the country, according to the state-run Chronicle newspaper.

"We need total stability on the farms and to that effect we shall ensure that farm occupations will not be tolerated anymore," he said at the time.

According to an AFP report, critics blamed the land redistribution programme, which began in 2000, for the collapse in agricultural production that saw the former regional breadbasket become a perennial food importer.

Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe ally who came to power following a military intervention, has pledged to compensate farmers who lost their properties, but said they would not be given their land back.

