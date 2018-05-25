 

Zim army threats: Opposition calls for action against ministers

2018-05-25 08:09
Emmerson Mnangagwa. (File: AP)

Emmerson Mnangagwa. (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's main opposition party says President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government must take action against ministers who recently said the army would not allow a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) victory in polls this year.

MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora says the army should also publicly dissociate itself from the ministers' statements.

'Equipped with a gun'

Deputy Finance Minister Terence Mukupe was quoted as telling supporters in Harare this week that the army hadn't wrested the country from former president Robert Mugabe’s rule “to come and hand it over to Chamisa”.

Another minister, Josiah Hungwe, was on Thursday reported as telling a meeting in Chiredzi, south-eastern Zimbabwe that Mnangagwa was a soldier who “is always equipped with a gun to do whatever he wants.”

“It’s clear that deputy minister Mukupe and Minister Josiah Hungwe are talking on behalf of the junta,” Mwonzora told News24, using his party's term for Mnangagwa’s government and its perceived strong army links.

Undemocratic

“It is undemocratic, it is unconstitutional and it is disrespectful to the people of Zimbabwe,” Mwonzora added.

On Wednesday the government slammed Mukupe’s remarks as “reckless” and “unlawful” and said they were not in line with Mnangagwa’s pledge to hold free and fair elections.

But Mwonzora said statements alone were not enough to reassure Zimbabweans and the international community. He called for disciplinary action to be taken against Mukupe.

Statement from the army

“We also want the army itself to specifically state that they dissociate themselves from Mukupe’s statement,” Mwonzora said.

Writing on Twitter, aspiring independent MP, Fadzayi Mahere said: “At least the world will understand that the opposition is not being alarmist when it raises concerns over the freeness/fairness of the election."

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    mdc  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  douglas mwonzora  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Ebola, Mozambique

2018-05-25 08:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Drunk driver ploughs into row of cars at Volkswagen dealership in Joburg
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 23 2018-05-23 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 