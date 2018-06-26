 

Zim blast: People suffered 'serious life-threatening injuries'

2018-06-26 10:04
Picture: AFP

Picture: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A blast that narrowly missed Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a pre-election rally has claimed two victims, a senior medical official said Monday.

"Unfortunately we have lost two people as a result of the incident on Saturday," Solwayo Ngwenya, clinical director of the city's Mpilo hospital, told AFP.

"People suffered serious life-threatening injuries. Some are undergoing surgery as we speak."

The second fatality was announced several hours after local media reported a first death from the attack.

Footage showed a device exploding and plumes of smoke billowing around Mnangagwa as he descended from the podium after addressing a rally at the White City stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city.

It is not known who carried out the attack, and there has been no claim of responsibility.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Mnangagwa, who took power after Robert Mugabe's ouster in November, said he was the target of the attack, which the state media is describing as an assassination attempt.

Zimbabwe's largest opposition party to Zanu-PF, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), "unreservedly" condemned the "dastardly act of violence".

The act was reminiscent of Zanu-PF's past 38 years culture of governance in Zimbabwe, characterised by "state-party conflation, fear, capture and coercion," it said.

The opposition party called for a new social contract with citizens which would be accountable to citizens through parliament, a free press, the Constitution and the holding of free and fair elections.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who was among those injured in the attack, said the elections - the first parliamentary and presidential polls of the post-Mugabe era - would go ahead as scheduled on July 30.

Elections in Zimbabwe have been marred in the past by violence and charges of electoral fraud.

Mnangagwa has pledged "peaceful, free, fair and credible elections" and called for peace and unity after the attack.

He faces 22 other contenders for presidency although analysts say the real battle is between him and the MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mozambique's leader wants Renamo to disarm immediately

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Saudi women hit the road as driving ban ends
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 23 2018-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 