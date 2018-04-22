 

Zim 'celebrates' as President Mnangagwa named among the world's most influential people

2018-04-22 16:07
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been listed among the world's top 100 most influential people by the Time magazine, and the government says his inclusion should be celebrated, according to report.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mnangagwa was listed among South African comedian Trevor Noah, US President Donald Trump, United Kingdom Prince Harry, television host and owner Oprah Winfrey and pop singer Rihanna.

The Time magazine selects its list of the most influential people every year in various fields, which include politics, entertainment and sport.

Individuals or groups of people are exclusively chosen by Time editors with nomination coming from Time 100 alumni and the magazine’s international writing staff.

Each entrant has a short write up by an equally prominent individual and describing what makes them influential.

Mnangagwa’s write was done by Zimbabwean activist, Evan Mawarire who described the southern African leader as "patient, and inspiring hope".

Sign of progress

"In his first 100 days, Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke of re-engaging, forgiveness, democracy and unity. But though words matter, so does the survival of a system that destroyed the hopes and dream of generations. The elation that greeted the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year reign naturally enough transformed into hopes for his successor," Mawarire reportedly wrote.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has said the president’s inclusion on the world's most influential people's list should be cherished, adding that the government's efforts in re-engaging the west was bearing fruits, the state owned Herald newspaper reported.

Charamba said that the development was a "sign of progress", as Zimbabwe had increasingly become isolated under former president Robert Mugabe's leadership.

Mugabe stepped down from power following a military intervention "targeting criminals around him" in November.

"What it means is that our re-engagement thrust with the erstwhile hostile western world is beginning to make a positive impact. What we have in this recognition is an acknowledgement of the face of our nation in the president, which means an embracing of the policies of the new dispensation. It is good enough foundation for our economic recovery and goals. The Time is much more than just a magazine. It’s a sensibility of the western world and for that reason it mirrors an attitude which we must build on,"" Charamba was quoted as saying.

trevor noah  |  oprah winfrey  |  donald trump  |  robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

