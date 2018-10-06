 

Zim churches push to bring Mnangagwa, Chamisa 'to the negotiating table' – report

2018-10-06 14:35
Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean churches are reportedly pushing to bring President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his rival Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) to the negotiating table to resolve an ongoing political impasse following the country's disputed polls in July.

Zimbabwe's top court in August dismissed MDC's bid to have presidential elections annulled over alleged rigging in favour of Mnangagwa.

In a unanimous ruling, Chief Justice Luke Malaba dismissed the application with costs after strongly criticising the legal challenge, AFP reported.

Mnangagwa, of the ruling Zanu-PF party, won the election with 50.6% of the vote - just enough to meet the 50% threshold needed to avoid a run-off against MDC's Chamisa, who scored 44.3%.

According to NewsDay, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) had already met with the MDC leader and were now waiting for him to sign some documents before moving ahead with their plans.

'I have no fear'

ZCC secretary general Kenneth Mtata declined to say what his organisation discussed with the MDC leader but said their focus was to bring the two warring parties to a negotiating table urgently.

Mtata said the ruling Zanu-PF party was willing to talk but wanted the process to be formalised.

The church's efforts came as reports said that Chamisa was "rallying his supporters countrywide" to unseat Mnangagwa "peacefully".

An adamant Chamisa maintained this week that he won the elections and "he was not going to wait for the 2023 general elections to face off with Mnangagwa", News Day reported.

Chamisa recently rejected an offer by Mnangagwa to recognise him as the leader of the opposition.

"They are saying they want me to go to Parliament and I said: 'Are you sick?' I was elected to go to State House and not Parliament. Hold forth because we are not easily convinced. I have no fear because I know you are solidly behind me," Chamisa was cited as saying by The Standard.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    mdc  |  zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Opposition forms coalition ahead of Cameroon vote

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Quick-thinking couple saves sleeping man in burning Durban beachfront building
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 12:53 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kalk Bay 11:44 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 5 2018-10-05 21:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 