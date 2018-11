What To Read Next

Zimbabwe's second largest city, Bulawayo, is reportedly planning to introduce mandatory cremation for people who die at the age of 25 and below due to shortage of burial space.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Bulawayo City Council debated the contentious issue at its recent meeting.

One of the city’s six burial ground’s – West Park Cemetery – has space for just 200 graves, said the report.

In Bulawayo, it costs about $63 to cremate a body while conducting burial without a funeral policy costs no less than $1 000, the report said.

City residents had previously opposed the idea of cremation, describing it as "un-African", reported Sunday News last year.

A Zanu-PF politburo member, Absalom Sikhosana, was quoted at the time as saying that cremation was culturally wrong as it did not qualify as "burial with dignity".

