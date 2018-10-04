 

Zim court relaxes Tendai Biti's bail conditions – report

2018-10-04 19:30
Tendai Biti (File: AFP)

Tendai Biti (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean opposition leader Tendai Biti's bail conditions have reportedly been relaxed after a Harare court "cancelled his reporting terms". 

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the development came after Biti, through his lawyer Alec Muchadehama made an application for the cancellation of his reporting conditions, arguing that they were not serving any purpose.

Biti, a veteran figure in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), was arrested after he was deported by Zambian authorities last month when he tried to seek an asylum in that country following a deadly post-election crackdown. 

He faced charges of inciting violence and violating Zimbabwe's electoral act, AFP reported

The MDC was defeated in July's historic first elections since the military ousted former president Robert Mugabe in November.

Mugabe's successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner by a narrow margin – a result the opposition has furiously contested, alleging fraud.

Deadly violence 

Biti, an internationally-respected finance minister in Zimbabwe's troubled 2009-2013 power-sharing government, had proclaimed a victory for the opposition before the official announcement of the results.

According to Zimbabwe's state-run Chronicle newspaper, he was among nine suspects alleged to have incited protests over alleged rigging.

The army opened fire with live ammunition on the opposition protesters, killing seven people and prompting an international outcry.

Passing judgement this week, magistrate, Elisha Singamo said there was no genuine reason why Biti should continue reporting to the police as the state was in possession of his title deed and passport.

Singamo said that the state had failed to prove to the court that Biti was a flight risk.

Biti was expected back in court for trial on October 17, said the Herald.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    mdc  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  robert mugabe  |  tendai biti  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Guinea teachers launch 'unlimited' strike

2018-10-04 19:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Heavily armed gang steals R170 000 from supermarket
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 20:38 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:42 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 3 2018-10-03 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 