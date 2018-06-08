 

Zimbabwe elections: Mnangagwa 'won't win first round vote', says survey

2018-06-08 12:30
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

A survey by Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) and Afrobarometer has reportedly predicted a tightly contested presidential race between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.

According to NewsDay, the survey said that if elections were to be held today, 42% of registered voters would vote for Mnangagwa and 31% for Chamisa.

The findings were gathered from -pre-election baseline survey held between April 28 and May 13.

At least 25% of the electorate's intentions were unknown, MPOI said.

The respondents were asked the question: "If presidential elections were held tomorrow (during the survey last month), which presidential candidate from which political party they would vote?"

Last month another opinion poll by an obscure lobby group, the Pan-African Forum Limited (PAFL) said that Mnangagwa would win 70% of the vote and Chamisa would only win 24%.  

"Emmerson Mnangagwa is the most preferred candidate to be the president of Zimbabwe," the forum said. The respondents were asked the question: "If elections were to be held today, which presidential candidate would you vote for?"

Zimbabwe was set to go to the polls on July 30.

