 

Zim 'faces maize output shortfall due to erratic weather conditions' – report

2018-03-10 11:53
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwe's maize output for the current season 2018/19 is reportedly expected to fall due to erratic weather conditions, but the previous year's bumper harvest season is likely to fill up shortages.

The southern African country last year experienced a bumper harvest as farmers surpassed the targeted yield per hectare under the country's command agriculture programme. 

Several farmers surpassed the government benchmark target of five tons per hectare.

Most farmers in Mashonaland Central province, for example, harvested at least 9–11 tons of grain per hectare.

A senior government official, Justin Mupamhanga, at the time said the main aim for the command agriculture programme was "to ensure self-food sustenance after which exports would follow to help the country earn the much needed foreign currency".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

But this week, NewsDay reported that things were looking grim for the country as the national maize production for this season was likely going to be below average due to erratic weather conditions and an armyworms invasion. 

In a report for February, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fewsnet) said despite receiving widespread rains last month compared to January, in the south and other parts of the country, where planting was done earlier, much of these crops had permanently wilted.

At the start of the year, the Food and Agriculture Organisation said lengthy erratic weather conditions and the presence of the voracious fall armyworm significantly dampened Southern Africa’s agricultural season’s cereal production prospects.

The Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union director, Jeremiah Tavera, said that although there was a poor harvest this season, there were enough reserves from last year to cover any shortfalls.

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN in talks with S Sudan to keep radio station open

2018-03-10 11:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Twitter debate prompts new, inclusive marketing strategy from Castle Lite
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 9 2018-03-09 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Hospital Pharmacist

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R480 000 - R600 000 Per Year

Technical Marketer

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Mint Professional Services
R15 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Mobile Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R400 000 - R420 000 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 