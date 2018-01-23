 

Zim family leaves Bangkok after living at airport for 3 months - reports

2018-01-23 14:08
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bangkok – A Zimbabwean family, who had been living at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport for the past three months, has finally left Thailand, reports said on Tuesday.

The family of eight - four children under the age of 11 and four adults – got stranded at Bangkok's main airport late last year, an ordeal over the holiday season that drew widespread sympathy among Thais.

Reports in December indicated that the family had tried to leave Thailand for Spain in October but they lacked visas for onward travel. They also couldn't re-enter Thailand after overstaying, thus, they were trapped in limbo in the airside area of the airport.

The family said at the time that they could not return to Zimbabwe because they faced persecution following the November unrest that resulted in the removal of long-term leader Robert Mugabe.

Their predicament first emerged after a Thai Facebook user posted a photo of himself giving one of the children a Christmas present.

The post, which explained their predicament, went viral as questions emerged as to how they had lived at the airport for so long.

A BBC report on Tuesday quoted a Thai immigration bureau spokesperson Colonel Cherngron Rimpadee as saying that the family had finally left Bangkok for Philippines.

The report said that a UNHCR refugee camp was located there, "but it was not clear whether it was their final destination,".

A Coconuts website quoted Rimpadee as saying: "It's finished. The family is now in the care of the UN." 

"They were gone since yesterday, around 14:00."

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  thailand  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt's Brotherhood offers support to presidential hopeful

2018-01-23 14:08

Inside News24

 
/News
State capture probe: People of SA deserve proper investigation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 20 2018-01-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 