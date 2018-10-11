 

Zim fast food outlets 'shut down indefinitely' amid cash crisis – reports

2018-10-11 05:45
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Leading fast food chains in Zimbabwe have reportedly shut down their businesses as the "cash crunch in the country worsens".

BBC reported on Wednesday that KFC Zimbabwe had put up notices at their branches in the capital Harare and in Bulawayo, telling customers that they were closed "during these difficult times" until further notice.

Part of the notice outside KFC outlets read: "... This is due to the fact that we are unable to source stock from our suppliers as they require US dollars. We are doing everything possible to resume trade as soon as possible."

Another food outlet, St Elmos Pizza, posted on its Facebook page that it was shutting down due to the same reasons.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, the country's famous Chicken Inn also closed its its doors on Tuesday due to chicken shortages.

It remained unclear when it would re-open. 

Cash-strapped government

Several other food outlets were said to have opted for a "wait and see" option, while others had increased their prices. 

This came after the country's finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced a 2% tax on electronic money transfers last week, in a bid to raise money for the cash-strapped government.

The tax announcement triggered price hikes and shortages of fuel and some basics like cooking oil over the weekend

Last week the privately-owned Financial Gazette reported that prices of basic goods such as mealie-meal, meat, soap, toiletries, rice, sugar and vegetables were spiralling out of control due to a currency crisis precipitated by foreign currency shortages.

The report said that the price increases were set to "worsen consumers' situation because disposable incomes have always been under pressure due to a combination of poor salaries, high unemployment and the fact that Zimbabwe is a high cost producer".

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    kfc  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Togo opposition leader in Ghana after hunger strike

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Pedestrian mowed down by taxi driving in the wrong lane
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 10 2018-10-10 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 