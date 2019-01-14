Zim govt deploys riot police in 'hot spots' as ZCTU calls for strike over fuel price hikes

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly deployed riot police in "hot spots" after the
country's largest labour union called for a national strike over a sharp rise
in fuel prices.
Last week the government more than doubled fuel prices to among the highest
in the world, in a bid to improve supplies, as the country continued to struggle
with its worst gasoline shortages in a decade,
AFP reported.
In a televised address on Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said prices
of petrol and diesel would more than double to tackle a shortfall caused by
increased demand and "rampant" illegal trading.
Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime leader Robert Mugabe and won a
disputed election last July, also announced a package of measures to help state
workers after strikes by doctors and teachers over poor pay.
He said from midnight on Saturday, petrol prices would rise from $1.24 a
litre to $3.31 and diesel from $1.36 a litre to $3.11.
But many Zimbabweans criticised the move, worrying a knock-on spike in other
costs would worsen an already difficult economic situation and trigger protests
and strikes.
According to
New Zimbabwe.com, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU),
which represented most labour unions in the country on Sunday called for a
nationwide strike.
"The ZCTU general council resolved to call for a nationwide stay-away with
effect from midnight today (Sunday) following the insensitive and provocative
increase of the fuel price by the president of Zimbabwe," the ZCTU was quoted
as saying.
Following this, the government reportedly announced that it was deploying
police in "hot spots" to deal with the protests.
New Zimbabwe.com quoted the country's home affairs minister Cain Mathema as
urging citizens to remain calm, assuring those willing to work to do so without
fear of being molested.
Meanwhile, a renowned economist John Robertson said although the fuel price
increase made economic sense, it would bring about some undesired consequences
such as increasing the cost of living and pushing up inflation by between 40%
and 50%, according to
News Day.
"There will be steep increases in other costs. Increasing prices of fuel was
the right thing to do. We had a wrong exchange rate. Fuel was too cheap and
people from other countries were refuelling in Zimbabwe," Robertson was quoted as saying.