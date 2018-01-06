 

Zim govt targets Mugabe's '14 farms'… he's likely to remain with only 1: report

2018-01-06 10:36
Harare - Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri has reportedly ordered an audit of former president Robert Mugabe's "multiple farms", with a view to redistributing all but one of the farms.

According to NewsDay, the move was in line with the country’s one farm per family policy.

"Minister Shiri has ordered, through our directors, that we compile a full list of the former first family’s farms and we are already doing it," a source in the lands department told the paper.

The Mugabes were understood to own at least 14 farms totalling around 16 000 hectares, the report said.

It had been thought that the former first family – particularly Mugabe – would escape probes by the new government.

Last week, the Zimbabwean government laid out in an official notice, Mugabe's benefits after he was forced to resign last month.

First class air travel on four foreign trips per year; private houses and a veritable army of aides and domestic staff, were some of the nonagenarian’s benefits. 

