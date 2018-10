Government workers in Zimbabwe are reportedly demanding that their salaries be paid in US dollars amid a worsening economic crisis that has led to shortages of basic commodities such as drugs and fuel.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, public hospital doctors issued a petition to Health Minister Obadiah Moyo this week, demanding to be paid in the diminishing US dollars.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said that their demands were not new but their situation had been worsened by the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

The doctors association said its members were this month paid in RTGS and were unable to access basic commodities, or even travel to work.

Teachers who made up the majority of government workers in the southern African nation also made similar demands.

A report by Daily News said that teachers' unions had since threatened to lobby their members to stop supporting Zanu-PF linked businesses as the country faced tough economic challenges.

The Zimbabwe Teachers Union and the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe said some Zanu-PF heavyweights were likely complicit in the price hikes.

"They are the authors of the problems we are facing because we know for certain that they are behind the illegal cash dealings in the country and by buying from their businesses we are perpetuating our suffering so it is time we consider boycotting those that we can easily identify," PTUZ secretary general Raymond Majongwe was quoted as saying.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.