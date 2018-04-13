 

Zim leader Mnangagwa says NO to presidential debate – report

2018-04-13 07:47
President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Felix Dlangamandla)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson has reportedly said that the veteran politician would not be drawn into a public presidential debate with his rival Nelson Chamisa ahead of a crunch election this year.

According to NewsDay, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said that a televised presidential debate between the two leading contestants was unlikely as his boss would not entertain such an idea.

Chamisa last month challenged Mnangagwa to a presidential debate, claiming he would expose the president's lack of appreciation for critical issues, said a report by The Zimbabwe Mail.

But Charamba said there were many ways that his boss would get the public's attention but a political debate with his main rival was not one of them.

"I don't think we are likely to get it (presidential debate) at all because we don't find any value at all. One key component in political communication is [to] go straight to the voter and they are many ways of doing it outside a presidential debate," Charamba was quoted as saying.

Charamba said that Mnangagwa would not be "lulled" into exposing his election strategy by the opposition. 

In response, Chamisa's spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, slammed Mnangagwa's refusal to take part in the debate, saying that he (Mnangagwa) remained in the "analogue" era and had not embraced trends in the world of civilisation.

Forensic audit

This came a week after Chamisa and his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, said that there would not be any elections without the necessary electoral reforms.

Chamisa told journalists in Harare last week that his party would not allow Mnangagwa to run an election if it was not satisfied with reforms.

Chamisa also said that he did not trust the electoral body as it was filled with Mnangagwa's allies from the military.

"We have done a forensic audit of who does what in the ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) secretariat and most of these are of dubious credentials, apart from those who of course served the army and left. Former members of the military can of course serve in any State institution but there are people from spooky organisations and we must chlorinate them because they contaminate ZEC.

"It does not inspire confidence to continue to have them. We will engage ZEC, if they want they can share with the public," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

The southern African country was expected to go to the polls in July.

Mnangagwa has vowed to hold fair elections to ensure Zimbabwe "engages the world as a qualified democratic state", according to the state-owned Herald newspaper.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Zim's new planes, Algeria plane crash

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Happy Birthday Mr (former) President
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 11 2018-04-11 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 