 

Zim ministry seeks Mnangagwa's consent to free 2 000 inmates – report

2018-01-10 13:01
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwean correctional services authorities are reportedly seeking President Emmerson Mnangagwa's consent to pardon at least 2 000 inmates in-order to ease congestion in the country's overloaded prisons. 

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi said that the release of the prisoners was a priority of his ministry’s 100 day plan.

Ziyambi said that his ministry was also working on clearing the 374 mentally ill prisoners to reduce the congestion.

"We want the president as a goodwill gesture to pardon some of the prisoners so that we reduce the prison overload and we hope that within the next 100 days, we will have the president's consent to pardon some of the prisoners," Ziyambi was quoted as saying. 

He said that the country's prisons were over capacity as they had at least 19 000 prisoners, more than 2000 of their intended capacity.

Terminally-ill prisoners 

The southern African country often pardons inmates, as it tries to free up space in its overcrowded prisons.

At least 2 000 prisoners were released in 2016, with authorities appealing to the released convicts not to return to a life of crime.

All male prisoners under the age of 18 and all female inmates, except two who were serving life sentences, were released at the time.

The pardon was also extended to terminally-ill prisoners and those sentenced to less than three years who had served at least a quarter of their time.

The amnesty did not, however, apply to prisoners jailed for murder, treason, rape, armed robbery, car-jacking or sexual offences.

Read more on:    emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN pushes DRC to investigate crackdown on protesters

2018-01-10 13:01

Inside News24

 
/News
'Those white men didn't have to shoot him' - community member where farm worker was murdered
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 9 2018-01-09 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 