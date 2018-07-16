 

Zim name is 'cursed', needs a new one: MDC leader Chamisa

2018-07-16 06:05
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed to rename Zimbabwe, saying the current name is "cursed" and is responsible for the nation's poor showing in international sporting events.

"Zimbabwe cannot remain Zimbabwe because it has been turned into Zimbabwe ruins," Chamisa told thousands of supporters at a rally in the eastern city of Mutare on Sunday. 

"The name Zimbabwe is cursed as you can see our national soccer team always lose matches; cricket team is always defeated, volleyball is always defeated," Chamisa said, in comments carried by New Zimbabwe

'Great Zimbabwe'

"We will be renaming it to Great Zimbabwe in line with the greatness which is coming," Chamisa said.

Chamisa has promised to build a 100-billion-dollar economy within ten years, and end chronic cash shortages by adopting the rand if he wins elections on July 30, according to NewsDay

The MDC leader has promised to revolutionise Zimbabwe's dilapidated infrastructure with bullet trains, major highways and new airports. His eloquence and energetic rallies have wowed supporters, but critics say many of his promises are far-fetched.

At the launch of his party’s manifesto last month, Chamisa vowed to get rid of colonial-era provincial names like Mashonaland and Matabeleland, and to move the seat of government to the central city of Gweru.

