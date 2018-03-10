 

Zim opposition applauds Mnangagwa 'in a rare tribute' - reports

2018-03-10 16:10
Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change. (File, AFP)

Harare- Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly paid tribute to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for its role in burying the late Morgan Tsvangirai last month.

Tsvangirai died in a Johannesburg hospital where he was receiving medical treatment for colon cancer. He was 65.

Tsvangirai was accorded a  accorded a state-assisted funeral.

In a rare tribute to the government, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader thanked Mnangagwa and his cabinet for taking time off to pay their last respect to the long-time opposition leader, reported the state owned Herald newspaper.

Speaking at the National Assembly this week, Chamisa said that the "unity of purpose" shown at the burial of Tsvangirai should be emulated in all sectors, including revamping the country's battered economy.  

"I want to send this message related to a sad thing that happened to us as a country when we lost our former prime minister. It is the way that government handled this issue that has made me, with humility, stand here as leader of a party recognised by this country as the alternative government that I happen to lead.

"I thank, especially parliament represented by members of parliament, who all joined to pay homage to a man who contributed a lot to this country.That must be applauded, we hope this will unite our people. As a leader who was given the mantle to lead, we are looking at a new political system, a new way of doing things despite our differences. Even on our important days like Defence Forces, we want to do things differently," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

But, according to New Zimbabwe.com, the ruling Zanu-PF party lawmaker, Fortune Chasi, reminded Chamisa that in paying tribute to those who offered help, he should deal with the violence engulfing the opposition.

"Scenes of violence nearly overshadowed the funeral of the southern African country's iconic opposition leader" when some MDC supporters attacked some of the party's senior officials.

"I think the story would not be complete without us making reference to the violence on some of the opposition leader like Dr (Thokozani) Khuphe. It would be amiss for this house not to abhor the violence," Chasi was quoted as saying before being heckled by opposition lawmakers.

