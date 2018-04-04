Zim parliament to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela – report

Zimbabwe's parliament is planning to honour freedom fighter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died in Johannesburg on Monday, according to a report.

NewsDay reported that Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) lawmaker Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga said that the Women and Youth Committee in Zimbabwe's parliament and the Women's Coalition were planning a memorial service for the late stalwart.

"We are in the process of organising a memorial service for our icon Winnie Mandela here in Zimbabwe. It is undisputable that she deserves it.

It is expected to be held after she is buried.

"There is no way we can just forget about Winnie because she is an icon to many female politicians and feminists in Africa and it is for that reason that we should do something for her and recognise her efforts," she was quoted as saying.



Misihairabwi-Mushonga added that members of the Women and Youth Committee were also trying to make arrangements to send some of their representatives to the funeral next week.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

The MDC lawmaker described Madikizela-Mandela as an African stalwart who fought for women's rights across the continent.

According to News24, Madikizela-Mandela is expected to be buried in Johannesburg on April 14.

Relatives have told News24 that her relatives' wishes were that she be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park, north of Sandton.

This is where her great-granddaughter, Zenani Zanethemba Nomasonto Mandela, was buried in 2010.

Zenani was 13 when she was killed in a car accident in the early hours of June 11, 2010, after attending the FIFA World Cup kick-off concert at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

She was the grandchild of Madikizela-Mandela's eldest daughter, Zindzi.