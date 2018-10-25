 

Zim police give strict conditions for Chamisa's 'inauguration' party this Saturday - reports

2018-10-25 07:30
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean police have reportedly set strict guidelines for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance's 19th anniversary celebrations which are set to be held on Saturday.

Reports on Thursday indicated that police had finally given the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance the greenlight to hold its long-awaited event.

The MDC was twice forced to postpone the celebrations due to a cholera outbreak that killed at least 50 people in the southern African country.

But, according to New Zimbabwe.com, police on Tuesday okayed the MDC event with a litany of conditions.

In a letter sent to the party, the police threatened to "put down the festive meeting should the opposition decide to break the rules".

"You are expected to control behaviour of your political party members, before, during and after the celebrations," reads the letter.

Plans to inaugurate Chamisa

"…Your political party shall not intimidate passers-by and those who have nothing to do with your celebrations.

"… Your members should not be involved in toy-toying, convoying of vehicles of people chanting, singing and disseminating hateful and defaming speeches," read part of the letter.

Among other conditions, police also asked the MDC Alliance marshals to dress in uniforms easier to identify and ensure there would be peace throughout, said a NewsDay report.

The MDC indicated last month that it planned to use the celebrations to inaugurate Chamisa as the legitimately elected president of Zimbabwe, following the disputed July 30 elections.

"The leadership is saying that the person who was voted for by the people should be inaugurated by the people.

"We are not joking; this is not a joke. Yes, you can have the military might, but no military might can defeat the popular vote.

False institutions

"You can have false institutions but; no false institution can ever replace a popular will," Chamisa himself was quoted as saying at the time.

Chamisa lost the presidential vote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by 44.3% to 50.7%, respectively.

Mnangagwa's victory was challenged by the MDC, but in a unanimous decision, the country’s constitutional court approved his win, as reported by AFP

Mnangagwa was then officially sworn in as president of Zimbabwe on August 26 where he pledged to "protect and promote the rights of Zimbabweans".

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    mdc  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

At least 30 hurt in Guinea clashes: medical source, witnesses

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Pay back the money' - MP's jeer at EFF's Floyd Shivambu in ironic turn of events
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 24 October 2018-10-24 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 