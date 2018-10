A well-known Zimbabwean prophet has reportedly claimed to have discovered the cure for HIV and Aids.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance ministry founder, Prophet Walter Magaya, said the cure was an herb called Aguma and would destroy the HIV virus in just 14 days.

Magaya said he was working with the government which was "taking his 'cure' through some laboratory tests to see if his claims were feasible".

He also claimed to have engaged the World Health Organisation (WHP) for approval.

"With the government of Zimbabwe, they are summoning the local research board; the minister (health) has already indicated to me they are bringing people that are HIV positive to start testing them," Magaya was quoted as saying.

A NewsDay report quoted the charismatic prophet as telling congregants during a Sunday service that it took him two years to find the organic cure, adding that he did the research with his Indian counterparts.

"I have been praying for it, and I have been concentrating on it, but I want to assure you, the world may deny it, but they will eventually agree, because you cannot fight with facts and win. Facts are facts... I have seen the hand of the Lord healing his people," Magaya said.

Zimbabwe has over 1.4 million people living with HIV and Aids, and 1.2 million are on life-prolonging anti-retroviral drugs, the report said.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.