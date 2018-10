Zimbabwe’s health ministry says it has not approved a herbal drug that the country’s well-known prophet claims is a cure for HIV and Aids.

Walter Magaya, who heads the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries, said on Sunday he and Indian counterparts had developed the herbal remedy named Aguma.

But in a statement on Monday the health ministry said: "Herbal medicines now require approval by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe and the product has not yet been submitted for review and assessment."

Magaya announced after a church service in Harare that the drug was a supplement that could boost immunity and cure HIV, according the state-run Herald.

"I have tested Aguma fully on human beings and in 14 days they have been cured," Magaya was quoted as saying.

'Offered millions'

"I was offered $56 million by an American company for me to show them the Aguma plant, I turned them down," he added.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights called on Magaya – who also said his Aguma herbs could cure cancer - to take back his claims.

"Such unverified claims have the potential to increase the number of Anti Retroviral Therapy defaulters, increased risky behaviour practices and exposure to potentially harmful side effects of the herbs," the group said in a statement.

NewsDay reports that on Sunday Magaya told followers that he had asked God to lead him to "something that can help many. He showed me a tree, he showed me my counterparts in India. We have tested it and found out that it works."