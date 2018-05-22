 

Zim readies for crunch election... over 100 political parties set to contest - report

2018-05-22 06:00
iStock

iStock

More than 100 political parties have reportedly registered to contest Zimbabwe's crunch elections which are scheduled to take place before the end of August.

According to eNCA, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) started its preparation for the forthcoming election over the weekend when it opened the voters roll for inspection countrywide.

The ZEC chairperson, Priscilla Chigumba, said that the inspection of the voters roll would help "clean up anomalies and ensure fairness in the country's elections".

Chigumba said that the "most commonly observed anomalies arouse from typographic errors and incorrect polling stations posting while others involve people with same IDs and multiple registrations".

In March, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly questioned the authenticity of the number of new political parties that had been formed in the past few months to contest the elections.

NewsDay said at the time that Mnangagwa was shocked by reports that at least 112 political parties had registered with ZEC to contest the elections.

He promised to "order an investigation to find out if the political parties were genuine".

