 

Zim ruling party to strip Mugabe of immunity, privileges?

2018-03-20 06:00
Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - Zimbabwe's ruling party says Robert Mugabe could lose his immunity and privileges as a former head of state and face expulsion from the party.

This comes after Mugabe last week told journalists that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been imposed by the army and was in office illegally.

The party will meet

"Zanu-PF will have to meet to discuss these new developments… to review whether it is still necessary or not for him (Mugabe) to continue enjoying the status we had given him," the party's secretary for legal affairs, Paul Mangwana told the state-run Herald.

Apart from his comments to international journalists last Thursday, Mugabe has also been criticised for holding a meeting two weeks ago with a former cabinet minister, Ambrose Mutinhiri, who now leads an opposition party.

Mangwana said a former president had to be a "father figure" and "should not join active politics, particularly opposition politics".

Loss of privileges?

"If the party is satisfied that he has violated that principle, he will lose his Zanu-PF membership, he will also lose the privileges and immunities accorded to a (former) head of state and forfeit the respect he was enjoying," Mangwana added.

Mugabe resigned last November after the army took control of the country, and MPs from Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC began proceedings to impeach him. Mugabe kept his membership of the party though, and Mnangagwa has avoided criticising his former boss.

On Friday Mnangagwa's office said Mugabe was entitled to "express himself freely", but said "the nation has moved on".

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt, Sudan presidents agree to patch up differences

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa says there are lessons to learn from Zimbabwe on land reform
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:37 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 06:34 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 