Zim sets up 'special courts' to deal with election violence, intimidation – reports

Zimbabwe has reportedly set up special courts around the country and a police task team to deal with cases of political violence and intimidation ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The elections, which are expected before the end of July, would be the country's first vote without former president Robert Mugabe as one of the presidential candidates.

According to BBC, previous elections "were marred by violence as the police and military were used to intimidate the opposition and keep Mr Mugabe in power".

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to hold fair elections to ensure Zimbabwe "engages the world as a qualified democratic state", a Herald newspaper report said recently.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has put in place a Special Election Force which is meant to create a "peaceful environment" ahead of the watershed polls.

A report by eNCA said that political parties have since been urged from engaging in election violence, with the head of the task force, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza saying that any form of threats, harassment of voters or rival contenders would certainly be dealt with in terms of the country's laws.