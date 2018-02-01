 

Zim shifts from Mugabe era policies as Mnangagwa govt offers remaining white farmers 99-year land leases

2018-02-01 06:01
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwe’s land ministry has issued a directive that would see an end to the discrimination of white farmers as they have now been included on a 99-year land lease, says a report.

Under ex-president Robert Mugabe’s government white farmers were allowed to lease the land for only 5-years.

But according to New Zimbabwe.com, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has scrapped that policy, with the country's eight acting provincial resettlement officers being told that "there should be no more restrictive 5-year leases to white farmers".

The ministry said the 99-year leases were immediately bankable.

This came as a report by Voice of America said that the 99-year leases issued to farmers were "untenable as they were not accepted by banks as collateral". 

Ben Purcel Gilpin, director of the Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) said  this had made the land dead capital as the banks would not be able to sell when the farmers failed to repay their loans.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa. 

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Gilpin called on the government to instead offer farmers freehold titles.

Thousands of white commercial farmers and their employees were displaced and left without sources of income during the fast-tracked agrarian reforms that were masterminded by Mugabe's administration in 2000.

According to the CFU, more than 4000 white farmers were affected by the often violent farm invasions.

Some of the white farmers that were kicked out of their properties during the agrarian reforms have now set base in neighbouring countries such as Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia. 


Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

African leaders nearly demanded public apology from Trump

2018-02-01 06:01

Inside News24

 
/News
Cape Town water crisis: 'Dry Bath' to make a comeback?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 31 2018-01-31 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 