 

Zim to extradite 3 for alleged murder of wheelchair-bound SA man

2018-06-28 12:30

Correspondent

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three Zimbabwe men accused of murdering their wheelchair-bound South African employer and burning his body will be extradited to face justice in South Africa, a state newspaper says.

Pfigamani Perfect Muleya, Jeffrey Mpofu and Owen Gumbo were arrested after they escaped back to Zimbabwe, said the state-run Chronicle.

The trio allegedly hit 41-year-old Randburg resident Graeme Shellerd on the head with a blunt object on June 4, 2016. Shellerd, a paraplegic, is said to have died on the spot. The trio then allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Leigh Champman and left her for dead.

Body set alight

"The trio allegedly dragged Mr Shellerd's body into a garage and set it alight," said the Chronicle. It said the trio then ransacked the couple's house "before stealing 900,000 rand which they shared equally".

Chapman managed to escape and make a report to police.

Zimbabwe Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu agreed to a request by South Africa’s Home Affairs Department for the men to be extradited to face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and arson, the Chronicle said.

In May, Zimbabwe's High Court ordered that two men from the cane-growing town of Chiredzi should be extradited to South Africa to face charges of murdering and robbing their Limpopo Province employer, also in June 2016.

Online news site New Zimbabwe.com reported that the two, Simbarashe Charuma and Prince Chindawande had been employed in South Africa as security guards.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    obert mpofu  |  zimbabwe  |  sa  |  crime  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Washington, allies demand Libyan oil terminals be returned to UN-backed government

2018-06-28 12:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Footage shows razed, gutted Mpumalanga mall after violent protests
 

Keeping snakes 101

Some of us are dog people, others cat people and then there are those who like reptiles. But before you go out and get yourself a cold-blooded pet these are the things you must know.

 

Paws

Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 