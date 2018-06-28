Zim to extradite 3 for alleged murder of wheelchair-bound SA man

Three Zimbabwe men accused of murdering their
wheelchair-bound South African employer and burning his body will be extradited
to face justice in South Africa, a state newspaper says.
Pfigamani Perfect Muleya, Jeffrey Mpofu and Owen Gumbo were
arrested after they escaped back to Zimbabwe, said the state-run Chronicle.
The trio allegedly hit 41-year-old Randburg resident Graeme
Shellerd on the head with a blunt object on June 4, 2016. Shellerd, a
paraplegic, is said to have died on the spot. The trio then allegedly assaulted
his girlfriend Leigh Champman and left her for dead.
Body set alight
"The trio allegedly dragged Mr Shellerd's body into a garage
and set it alight," said the Chronicle. It said the trio then ransacked the
couple's house "before stealing 900,000 rand which they shared equally".
Chapman managed to escape and make a report to police.
Zimbabwe Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu agreed to a
request by South Africa’s Home Affairs Department for the men to be extradited
to face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and arson, the Chronicle
said.
In May, Zimbabwe's High Court ordered that two men from the
cane-growing town of Chiredzi should be extradited to South Africa to face
charges of murdering and robbing their Limpopo Province employer, also in June
2016.
Online news site New Zimbabwe.com reported that the two, Simbarashe Charuma
and Prince Chindawande had been employed in South Africa as security guards.
* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER
FOLLOW News24 Africa
on Twitter and Facebook