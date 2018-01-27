 

Zim university vice chancellor 'threatens to fire staff over Grace Mugabe's PhD' - report

2018-01-27 16:00
Grace Mugabe (File: AFP)

Grace Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Vice chancellor of Zimbabwe's leading university has reportedly threatened to fire his staff over former first lady Grace Mugabe's controversially awarded doctorate, which is now the subject of a fraud investigation. 

According to New Zimbabwe.com, University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturer, Wilbert Sadomba, claimed that Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura recently called the university staff from the social studies department to a meeting and threatened to sake those that "have raised questions around the degree awarded to Grace.

The former first lady was capped by her husband, then president Robert Mugabe, in August 2014 when he was still chancellor of the university. She appeared in the red academic gown and black cap for the doctorate of philosophy degree beside the then vice president, Joice Mujuru, who also received a doctorate.

At the time Grace was reported to have enrolled for the doctorate just three months before it was awarded. Prominent graduates of the university, which has a distinguished track record, were outraged. The late Zimbabwean author, Chenjerai Hove at the time wrote to the university’s vice chancellor, Levi Nyagura saying the university’s decision to give a doctorate to Grace had reduced its degrees to "a laughing stock".

Four years after Grace obtained the PhD, the university published the thesis on Wednesday last week.

"We saw the thesis on the website (late on Wednesday)... the question is why it took four years to publish," said Ashley Munetsi, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Students' Union.

Zimbabwean anti-corruption investigators said last month they were probing whether Grace fraudulently obtained the degree.

The 226-page doctoral thesis was titled "The Changing Social Structure and Functions of the Family".

Read more on:    grace mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US drones 'wiping out' Shabaab in Somalia: AU mission head

2018-01-27 16:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 11:26 AM
Road name: R44

Kenilworth 10:50 AM
Road name: J and B Met

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 26 2018-01-26 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 