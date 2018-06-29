Zim VP 'airlifted to SA for treatment following bombing incident', says Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly revealed that one of
his deputies, Kembo Mohadi is in South Africa for medical treatment following a
bombing incident in Bulawayo last Saturday.
According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa said that Mohadi
and the ruling Zanu-PF party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, were
airlifted to South Africa and were "responding well to treatment".
An unexplained weekend blast narrowly missed the Mnangagwa himself but killed two
bodyguards and injured over 40 people.
The report quoted Mnangagwa as saying that Muchinguri-Kashiri was operated
on as shrapnel reportedly pierced through her chest.
G40 political faction
Mnangagwa spoke to BBC earlier this week and said that he suspected a political
faction supporting former first lady Grace Mugabe of being behind the attack.
Mnangagwa, however, did not say the former first lady was involved in the
blast. He said he expected that arrests would be made soon, an AP report said.
Mnangagwa was fired as longtime leader Robert Mugabe's deputy in November
after he became a target of the first lady's G40 political faction. The
military responded by stepping in and Mugabe resigned, ending 37 years in
power.
Zimbabwe now faced a historic July 30 election, the first without Mugabe
since independence from white minority rule in 1980.
Mnangagwa was under pressure to deliver a credible vote that Western
countries see as key to lifting international sanctions.