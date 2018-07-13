Zim VP 'still hospitalised in SA' after bombing incident – report

Injured people are evacuated after an explosion at the stadium in Bulawayo where Zimbabwe President just addressed a rally. (File: AFP)

Zimbabwean Vice President Kembo Mohadi is reportedly still hospitalised in South Africa following a bombing incident last month in Bulawayo where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a ruling Zanu-PF party rally.

Mnangagwa escaped unhurt.

Mohadi and Zanu-PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, were airlifted to South Africa for medical treatment after they were injured during the incident that left at least two dead, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported at the time.

According to NewsDay, Mohadi was still in South Africa where he was undergoing physiotherapy, while Muchinguri-Kashiri was now back in Zimbabwe and was "recovering from home".

The report quoted Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as saying: "We speak to him (Mohadi) on a daily basis. He is feeling much better and undergoing physiotherapy and we hope to see him soon assuming his official duties."

NewsDay said that several Bulawayo youths had been picked up for questioning following the incident, but released without charge.