Zim white farmers who lost their farms 'may soon be compensated'

Harare – The Zimbabwean government has reportedly set up a
committee that will spearhead the process of compensating white farmers whose
farms where seized during the country's controversial land reform programme.
According to Daily News, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration appointed the permanent secretary of the land and agriculture ministry,
Ringson Chitsiko, to chair the committee until October next year.
The report said that the appointment of Chitsiko was seen as "signalling the commencement of efforts to make agricultural production
attractive again" in the southern African country.
The
development came just a few weeks after some of the evicted white farmers demanded
a $9bn pay-out for assets expropriated during the land redistribution
programme.
The Financial Gazette,
quoted sources as saying that the compensation claim had since been tabled
before President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The figure included land, which the
farmers valued using regional rates, as well as fixed assets, the report said.
Zimbabwe
embarked on a violent land reform programme in 2000, taking over white-owned
farms to resettle landless blacks.
Thousands of white farmers were
forced off their land by mobs or evicted, with ex-president Robert Mugabe
saying the reforms would help black people marginalised under British colonial
rule.
Critics blamed the land
redistribution for the collapse in agricultural production that saw the former
regional breadbasket become a perennial food importer.
The Daily
News reported that close to 690 000 hectares of land were forcibly taken
from the white farmers, including farming equipment, livestock and personal
possessions.
Mnangagwa told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland recently
that his new government believed thinking along racial lines was
"outdated" when it came to farming and land
ownership.
He said that white Zimbabwean farmers
left on the land had integrated "happily" into the country's new
farming system, albeit on smaller land holdings.
"We don't want to think along
racial lines – that there are white farmers and black farmers. That should be a
philosophy of the past," Mnangagwa said.