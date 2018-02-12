 

Zim white farmers who lost their farms 'may soon be compensated'

2018-02-12 11:17
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – The Zimbabwean government has reportedly set up a committee that will spearhead the process of compensating white farmers whose farms where seized during the country's controversial land reform programme.

According to Daily News, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration appointed the permanent secretary of the land and agriculture ministry, Ringson Chitsiko, to chair the committee until October next year.

The report said that the appointment of Chitsiko was seen as "signalling the commencement of efforts to make agricultural production attractive again" in the southern African country.

The development came just a few weeks after some of the evicted white farmers demanded a $9bn pay-out for assets expropriated during the land redistribution programme.

The Financial Gazette, quoted sources as saying that the compensation claim had since been tabled before President Emmerson Mnangagwa.  

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

The figure included land, which the farmers valued using regional rates, as well as fixed assets, the report said.

Zimbabwe embarked on a violent land reform programme in 2000, taking over white-owned farms to resettle landless blacks.

Thousands of white farmers were forced off their land by mobs or evicted, with ex-president Robert Mugabe saying the reforms would help black people marginalised under British colonial rule.

Critics blamed the land redistribution for the collapse in agricultural production that saw the former regional breadbasket become a perennial food importer.

The Daily News reported that close to 690 000 hectares of land were forcibly taken from the white farmers, including farming equipment, livestock and personal possessions.

Mnangagwa told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland recently that his new government believed thinking along racial lines was "outdated" when it came to farming and land ownership.

He said that white Zimbabwean farmers left on the land had integrated "happily" into the country's new farming system, albeit on smaller land holdings.

"We don't want to think along racial lines – that there are white farmers and black farmers. That should be a philosophy of the past," Mnangagwa said. 

 

 

   

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New head of UN's DRC mission takes office amid tensions

2018-02-12 10:33

Inside News24

 
/News
LIVE STREAM: Van Breda trial, day 64 - closing arguments
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, February 10 2018-02-10 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 