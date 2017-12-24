Zim will look after 'our father' Mugabe: Zuma

Harare - President Jacob Zuma says his Zimbabwean counterpart has
given him assurances that former president Robert Mugabe will be looked after
as an "elder".
This emerged after a meeting between Zuma and the new
Zimbabwe president, Emmerson Mnangagwa in Pretoria Thursday.
“I have been assured that the founding father of Zimbabwe,
former president Mugabe, will be looked after. There will be no problems at
all,” Zuma was quoted as saying by the private NewsDay.
“He (Mugabe) is our father. He grew up in the struggle and
we have appreciated that this is what is important that in Africa, we should
look after our elders,” Zuma added.
Mugabe was forced to resign November 21 after a military
operation that quashed the rise of Grace Mugabe and a faction of loyalists
known as G40.
Presidential spokesperson George Charamba told the state-run
Herald that Mnangagwa had indicated to Zuma that “President Mugabe remains not
just safe but revered as the founding father and leader of Zanu-PF and that
there is no intention to victimise him or degrade his reputation”.
Mugabe – who was briefly put under house arrest together
with his wife during last month’s military operation -left the country
earlier this month for routine health check-ups in Singapore. It’s not clear
when he is due back.