Anti-riot police stands on a truckload engaging in running battles with protestors in Emakhandeni township, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. (AFP)

In a grim recounting, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights says it has treated 68 cases of gunshot wounds amid a government crackdown on protests over a fuel price hike.

Its statement reports more than 100 other cases of "assaults with sharp objects, booted feet, baton sticks" and more.

The statement late on Wednesday also notes a number of bites from the alleged unleashing of police dogs, and the "dragging of patients with life-threatening conditions" to court.

Zimbabwe has faced three days of protests over what is now the world's most expensive gasoline. The government has blamed the opposition for unrest and announced more than 600 arrests.