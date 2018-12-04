 

Zimbabwe doctors strike demanding better pay and conditions

2018-12-04 10:06
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean doctors at public hospitals went on strike for the second time this year to demand better pay and conditions, a union official said, as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government struggles with a deteriorating economy.

The southern African nation is short of United States dollars, the currency it adopted in 2009, causing price spikes and shortages of basic goods, medicines, and fuel.

Mathabisi Bebhe, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, which represents more than 1 000 members, said on Monday that most junior doctors at the five major hospitals had downed tools to protest over pay, allowances and drugs' shortages.

181202073938268

More than half of public sector doctors joined the indefinite strike, he said.

With hospitals already short of drugs and reliant on patients to buy them, local pharmacies are no longer accepting insurance policies for purchases, instead demanding US dollars in cash. When using bank cards, prices are at least three times higher.

"We are understaffed and underpaid and there are no medications in the hospitals," Bebhe said.

"We are really hopeful that the government will intervene as early as possible. The duration of the industrial action depends on when the government gives a proper practical solution."

Only emergency cases

Government officials did not comment on the issue on Monday. The government previously said doctors should present their grievances while at work and has relied on military doctors to help at state hospitals during strikes

At United Bulawayo Hospitals in the city of Bulawayo, senior doctors were only taking care of emergency cases after closing the outpatient department, according to a notice to staff.

180316111704990

In March, the doctors went on strike and won an increase in pay and allowances, ending the first big labour dispute Mnangagwa faced since taking power.

But doctors were still struggling to survive, Bebhe said, after prices of basic goods rose by at least 300% since October. Annual inflation was 20.85% that month, the first time it has hit double digits in a decade.

The doctors, who earn a basic monthly salary of about $385 before allowances, are also pressing the government to raise on-call allowances by 25% to $10 an hour paid in cash

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  health  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt rejects naming of suspects in researcher's killing

2018-12-04 10:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cape Town bicycle shop looted by rowdy revellers
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 1 December Lottery draw 2018-12-01 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 