 

Zimbabwe 'doomed without whites', says outgoing Zanu-PF MP

2018-07-09 07:23
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An outgoing member of parliament for Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly claimed that the southern African country cannot prosper "without the involvement of whites" in its "affairs".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Joseph Tshuma who was the MP for Mpopoma Pelandaba said this while speaking at a political parties discussion forum in Bulawayo over the weekend.

"We are coming from the era of Robert Mugabe. An era which closed us out from the rest of the world. We began to live in a vacuum. That was the most dangerous thing that was ever experienced by this country other than the bombings during the liberation struggle," Tshuma was quoted as saying.

Tshuma said that Mugabe made a mistake when he told Tony Blair to "keep your England and I'll keep my Zimbabwe".

"Yes, we kept our Zimbabwe but what kind of Zimbabwe did we keep? One thing that I have been made to understand and agree strongly whether painful or not, we cannot do away with that person called umkhiwa (white)."

Isolation from the International world

At the height of land seizures in Zimbabwe in 2002, Mugabe denounced the then British prime minister Tony Blair, telling him: "Let me keep my Zimbabwe".

A report by The Guardian said at the time that Mugabe made these utterances as he defended the seizures of white-owned farms during an earth summit in Johannesburg.

To a round of applause from the conference hall, the Zimbabwean leader declared: "So Blair, keep your England and let me keep my Zimbabwe," said the Guardian.

Meanwhile, Mugabe's successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has promised to work towards ending Zimbabwe's isolation from the international world.

Al Jazeera reported in January that Mnangagwa had vowed to introduce new policies  to re-engage with the world community and attract foreign investment after decades of isolation under Mugabe.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Mnangagwa indicated that his priorities were to revive the southern African nation's ailing economy and fight corruption.

"My government is committed to open Zimbabwe out to investment by building a free and transparent economy which benefits Zimbabweans and is welcoming to outsiders," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying during his first state of the nation address.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Sudan's warring leaders meet to discuss peace accord

2018-07-09 07:23

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:57 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Constantia 08:57 AM
Road name: Constantia Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 