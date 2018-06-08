 

Zimbabwe election observers say reforms needed ahead of vote

2018-06-08 16:15
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two US.based groups invited by Zimbabwe's government to observe the historic July elections say several reforms are needed to ensure a credible vote and make a "break with the past."

Zimbabwe faces its first election without longtime leader Robert Mugabe, who stepped down in November under military and ruling party pressure. New President Emmerson Mnangagwa has invited dozens of foreign groups and countries to observe the July 30 vote - the first time in nearly two decades.

Elections in the southern African nation have long been marked by allegations of violence and fraud.

The National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute are calling for a more transparent voters' roll, meaningful observation by political parties of the vote and the military's public pledge to serve the winner regardless of party.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Scheming' Kabila in move to stay on as DRC president

2018-06-08 15:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 