 

Zimbabwe leader angered by video of security forces' abuse

2019-01-28 19:29
Emmerson Mnangagwa (File: AFP)

Emmerson Mnangagwa (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's president on Monday said he was "appalled" by a televised report showing abuses by security forces in a continuing crackdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on his official Twitter account, said was unhappy at the video, broadcast by Sky News, showing security forces hitting a man who had been arrested. Mnangagwa said he "instructed that the individuals behind this be arrested."

Angry protests against the government's drastic fuel price hikes provoked a harsh crackdown by police and military in which 12 have been killed and 300 wounded, scores by gunshot wounds, according to doctors and rights groups.

Long after the protests ended, the military clampdown continues with forces going house to house to carry out arbitrary arrests, beatings, torture, abductions and rapes, according to rights groups.

Many opposition figures and civic leaders have gone into hiding. The crackdown continued Monday, with witnesses, human rights groups and the opposition reporting abuses by the military, the police and ruling party gangs, especially in working class and poor suburbs across the country.

Mnangagwa, who briefly brought hope to crisis-weary Zimbabweans when he took over from longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, encouraged "those impacted to contact the authorities and file an official complaint."

Mnangagwa's call has been met with skepticism, as last week he promised to investigate reports of abuse by the security forces when he returned from a visit abroad, yet the crackdown continues.

Some Zimbabweans questioned why Mnangagwa is only showing concern about a report of abuse by foreign media, when local media and NGOs have been reporting such violence against civilians for more than a week

Others questioned the authenticity of messages on Mnangagwa's Twitter account after his spokesperson George Charamba on January 23 told reporters that "the president was drawing my attention to an attempt to, as it were, to put words into his mouth using his Twitter account. So, don't always believe that which is coming through." This followed a tweet by Mnangagwa calling for national dialogue and criticising security forces for being heavy handed.

But Zimbabwe's information ministry later issued a statement confirming Mnangagwa's Twitter handle as "the legitimate voice of the President."

"Nothing goes on there but that which represents his views and positions on issues and that which he has explicitly cleared," the ministry said.

Some people say that Mnangagwa's Twitter statements do not reflect the reality of the crackdown on the ground.

"This account is run by a bunch of tone deaf people who are so stuck up in their quest to present ED (Mnangagwa) as a reformer that they are prepared to invent this fake ED who doesn't exist anywhere else except on this handle! George Charamba was right, despite the protests by @InfoMinZW!" said Zimbabwean UK-based journalist Innocent Chofamba Sithole in response to Mnangagwa's tweet.

Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top judge's suspension not linked to election: Nigeria

2019-01-28 17:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Crazy' level of interest in dagga growing kits, especially from those in their 50s and 60s - Cape Town nursery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:33 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 19:32 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 2019-01-26 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 