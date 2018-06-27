 

Zimbabwe leader backs out of 1st rally since deadly attack

2018-06-27 16:40
Emmerson Mnangagwa (Ben Curtis, AP)

Emmerson Mnangagwa (Ben Curtis, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwe's president on Wednesday backed out of his first campaign rally since a deadly attack on Saturday that has been called an assassination attempt.

An official announced to a packed stadium in Hwange that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was no longer attending, without giving details. The stadium was under tight security, with soldiers and police searching everyone who entered. Unlike at previous rallies, supporters were not allowed close to the VIP tent.

Hwange is an opposition stronghold like Bulawayo, where Saturday's attack occurred. Dramatic footage had showed Mnangagwa walking off the stage in a Bulawayo stadium and into a crowded tent where the blast occurred seconds later, sending up smoke as people screamed and ran for cover.

Mnangagwa has called the attack a "cowardly act of terrorism." He also pointed out he's had numerous attempts on his life in the past, saying he was used to them by now.

The president now says he suspects a political faction supporting former first lady Grace Mugabe of being behind the attack, which killed two people.

Mnangagwa, speaking to the BBC, did not say the former first lady was involved in the blast. He said he expected that arrests will be made soon.

Mnangagwa was fired as longtime leader Robert Mugabe's deputy in November after he became a target of the first lady's G40 political faction. The military responded by stepping in and Mugabe resigned, ending 37 years in power.

Zimbabwe now faces a historic July 30 election, the first without Mugabe since independence from white minority rule in 1980. Mnangagwa is under pressure to deliver a credible vote that Western countries see as key to lifting international sanctions.

He has invited election observers from the United States, the European Union and elsewhere for the first time in 16 years. Mugabe rejected Western observers, accusing them of bias.

A record 23 people have filed to run for president in the election. This week one of Zimbabwe's two vice presidents, Constantino Chiwenga, said that if any candidate is now "afraid and scared, we will give them security."

Zimbabwe's presidential candidates are not normally provided with security by the government.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook


Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Sudan foes agree 'permanent' ceasefire within 72 hours

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Footage shows razed, gutted Mpumalanga mall after violent protests
 

Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!

The paparazzi was in full swing for the World’s Ugliest Dog contest as Zsa Zsa, a rescued English Bulldog from Anoka, Minnesota charmed her way into the judges hearts

 

Paws

Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
What makes adopting an older pet GREAT!
What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 26 2018-06-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 